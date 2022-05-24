URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Those 5 and over can now schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot at Carle locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now officially recommends that eligible individuals 5-11 should receive a booster dose at least 5 months after the completion of their primary series.
“We continue to see data confirming being fully up to date with COVID-19 vaccines as the best way to limit getting sick and the severity of disease,” said Robert Healy, MD, associate chief medical officer for Quality, Patient Safety and Experience. “As we are seeing more and more positive cases in the region, it’s important for all community members, especially those most at risk, to do everything they can to stay well.”
Carle will have access to booster appointments available in Pediatric and Primary Care offices across the region. Anyone can schedule an appointment through their local COVID-19 hotline number, found on www.carle.org.
“We hope all families will take advantage of this important layer of protection for their loved ones,” said Kayla Banks, PhD, RN, vice president of Women’s and Children’s Services. “By offering booster doses in Primary Care and Pediatric offices, we hope these familiar environments will make it that much easier for young patients to complete their vaccines and stay up to date.”
Carle and the CDC recommends that everyone 5 years and older receive both the primary series and a booster. Carle experts continue to monitor news of the potential for vaccine authorization in patients less than 5 years old.
