TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Taylorville Correctional Center.
The Illinois Department of Corrections website confirmed there is one positive case there.
It also confirms the patient is an inmate at the facility.
WAND News has reached out for more information and will update this story as more becomes available.
