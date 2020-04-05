Coronavirus

(WAND) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Illinois. Illinois Health officials announced 899 new cases with 31 new deaths.

Here's a look at some of the local cases.

Champaign County announced one new case.

Christian County announced a new death Sunday. 

That's the third death in the county.

Sangamon County announced a two new cases, that brings its total to 33.

Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Piatt County. However, one will be transferred to Michigan where he is from.

And finally, two new patients tested positive in Macon, that brings the county total to 8.