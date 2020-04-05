(WAND) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Illinois. Illinois Health officials announced 899 new cases with 31 new deaths.
Here's a look at some of the local cases.
Champaign County announced one new case.
Christian County announced a new death Sunday.
That's the third death in the county.
Sangamon County announced a two new cases, that brings its total to 33.
Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Piatt County. However, one will be transferred to Michigan where he is from.
And finally, two new patients tested positive in Macon, that brings the county total to 8.