URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - For this weekend we're expected to see several 4th of July celebrations across Central Illinois. Before heading into those large crowds, public health officials remind people how to have a safe holiday with COVID-19 on the rise.
"Outdoor events are going to be better than indoor events, smaller number of people attending an event is going to be better than larger numbers. If you're higher risk you may wanna wear a mask if you have to go to indoor events," said Dr. Kurt Bloomstand.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 throughout last week. Sixty-seven Illinois counties are at high or medium community level, but what does that exactly mean for these areas?
"Looking at the transmission rate within the county and so you know Champaign county has been high risk. They're looking at the number of COVID positive cases that are in the county and at a certain threshold that puts them into the high risk category," said Dr. Bloomstand.
With Champaign and Macon County identifying as high risk, some events in these areas are taking the increase of cases into consideration.
"Our current policy for patrons is that masks are recommended in indoor public spaces, so we'll be providing adult and kid size masks for anybody who may need them... masks are required for all staff and indoor public spaces and in any situation where a six foot distance can't be maintained," Patrick Cain told WAND News.
As for the 2.6 million Illinoisans who are expected to travel for the holidays, doctors urge those to take part in the same precautions.
"Speaking from the emergency department, a lot of the patients I see who have come down with COVID have recently gotten back from a trip and have traveled somewhere. So we want to take those same precautions," Dr. Bloomstand shard.
While doctors want people to remain aware, they still encourage others to go out and celebrate the holiday.
"You can go out and have fun, but you just need to take COVID precautions. I think many people are going to have a happy 4th of July," said Dr. Bloomstand.
For more information on this 4th of July event you can visit the event's website. To locate COVID testing sites in Champaign County, visit the updated list.
