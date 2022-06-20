DECATUR Ill. (WAND) - As more people begin to spend time outside this summer, the heat is not the only thing to keep in mind.
"We are still in the midst of a pandemic. That's what I want for people to still understand that," said Dr. Dexter Hazelwood.
The CDC reported over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 just over the past week in Illinois. Twenty-five counties are also considered high-risk throughout the state.
"A certain segment of the population is still unvaccinated. There's still a reservoir of places where the virus can still thrive," said Dr. Hazelwood.
Places like public pools, outdoor stadiums, large events, and others where you can't socially distance-- are common high-risk areas. The City of Danville is preparing to respond to Coronavirus by allocating additional funds.
"If the cases are going to continue to rise, operating expenses, salaries, and especially those impacted. Which is what the intent of the funding is, it's for low to moderate income individuals," said Logan Cronk.
Danville is getting a $150-thousand dollars in grant money to combat the virus, but leaders are awaiting the public's input to determine how to best utilize the funds. Danville residents are able to complete the survey until July 1st. Officials say what you can do now is continue to take those precautions.
"Even though we are in a much better place than we were a year, especially two years ago, we have to not let our guards down. We still have to do the things we know prevent the spread of this virus...As much as we are all tired of this, the virus is not tired of us," said Dr. Hazelwood.
To see high-risk areas near you, visit the CDC website for more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.