TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A second senior living facility in Taylorville is on quarantine after people tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday morning, the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency confirmed three residents in the Park Glen Apartment Complex who showed symptoms had tests come back positive. As a result, the facility was placed on quarantine and no visitors will be permitted.
"(Residents) will be allowed to leave the facility with masks to medical appointments that are coordinated with their physicians and of course through emergency services via if needed for any," an EMA press release said. "The owners of the facility, Pacific Management Inc. were contacted, and they have been cooperating fully with Christian County Public Health."
EMA officials said quarantine letters and masks were delivered to every Park Glen resident on Sunday evening. The quarantine is expected to continue for 14 days.
This comes days after at least 13 positive cases were reported at Rolling Meadows Senior Living Apartments in Taylorville. At least one person at Rolling Meadows has died from COVID-19.