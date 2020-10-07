CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Ball-Chatham school district is reporting multiple cases of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Douglas Wood announced the cases include one staff member at Chatham Elementary School along with two students, including one at Glenwood Middle School and another at Glenwood Elementary School. The positive cases have not been in district buildings for several days, per Wood.
The district has notified people who the positive cases were in close contact with. In addition, the district closed off affected areas and completed cleaning and disinfecting protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"According to the Sangamon County Health Department, if anyone thinks they’ve been exposed to a case of COVID-19, they should monitor themselves for any signs of illness for 14 days from the most recent possible contact with an individual," Wood said. "If they are experiencing any symptoms, they should contact their local health care providers."
