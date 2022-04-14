SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in many areas of Illinois, state health officials warned Thursday.
Officials said the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their communities and staying up-to-date on vaccines.
“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”
Tokars said the public should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccines are the most effective tool we have to fight the virus. To learn where to find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you, call your local health provider or click here.
IDPH officials said Illinois is "strongly positioned" for a COVID-19 surge response, should one occur. The state has a replenished stockpile of tests with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand and another half million on the way. The state has encouraged hospitals, schools and long-term care facilities to take steps to raise their testing capacity.
Those who are at high risk for serious illness related to COVID-19 should take the following precautions, IDPH said:
- Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends.
- If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections, wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.
- Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.
- If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work as well as social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.
- If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Also, communicate about the positive result with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of falling sick or testing positive.
- Continue to frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.
Click here for more information about COVID-19 from state health leaders.
