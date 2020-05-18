ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois judges released a video talking about the steps they're taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The short video, released by the Illinois Judges Association (IJA) and Illinois Judicial Conference Public Relations Task Force, features multiple judges discussing innovations leaders have implemented to ensure court operations happen on schedule.
Steps taken involve holding remote hearings and completing some work through video conferencing, with some judges appearing in person for emergency hearings while following required safety protocols. Courts have also implemented strict social distancing guidelines to ensure safety.
Appellate Justice Joseph Birkett of the Illinois Appellate Court said the use of new technology has kept the court from having to postpone or cancel any oral arguments.
“Despite these unprecedented circumstances, Illinois courts and judges have worked to enhance procedures and protocols to keep the system running, ensure the rights of individuals remain upheld and serve the needs of families,” said Illinois Judges Association President Margaret Mullen. “Illinoisans should have confidence in knowing that judges are prepared to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Judges also thanked the front-line staff responsible for the essential work of the justice system, which includes court clerks, defense attorneys, public defenders, administrators and others.
“Judges and courthouse personnel across Illinois strive to be trusted and open to all by being fair, innovative, diverse and responsive to changing needs,” said Judge Celia Gamrath of the Circuit Court of Cook County and Co-Chair of the Illinois Judicial Conference Public Relations Task Force. “We are developing and executing on new ways to deliver court services while focusing on strategies to ensure accessible justice and equal protection under the law now and in the future.”
