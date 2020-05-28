CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Another resident of Coles County has died from COVID-19, according to the Coles County Health Department.
The individual was a resident of Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility. One new positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed in the county.
As of Thursday, there were 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7 hospitalized. Of those positive 57 have recovered, 14 have died and 45 are recovering.
Charleston Rehab and Healthcare has 75 confirmed cases, this includes staff and residents.
