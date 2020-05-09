ILLINOIS (WAND) - The state of Illinois is reporting 471 new deaths at long-term care facilities in the last week.
The deaths account for nearly 48 percent of total COVID-19 fatalities in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
More than 1,500 Illinois nursing home resident shave now died from COVID-19. Illinois has had 11,400 of these cases. Here are some of the local cases at long-term care faculties here in Central illinois.
- At least 74 positive cases associated with Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, 13 deaths associated with Fair Havens Senior Living
- 1 death at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur.
- At least 1 case reported from Prairie Creek Village Rehabilitation & Post Acute Care in Decatur.
- 104 cases, 20 deaths associated with The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman. (60 residents and 44 staff members). Of those from Villas Senior Care that tested positive, 3 are currently hospitalized
