JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Health Department reported exposure of COVID-19 at Norma's North Star Café in Jacksonville.
According to the MCHD, an employee at the business, located at 211 E. Court St., was reported to have worked Oct. 31 thru Nov. 2 before becoming symptomatic on Nov. 2.
Considering the CDC and IDPH guidelines, which state that an individual can be contagious up to two days before symptom onset, the health department has started to take precautionary measures.
Individuals who may have visited the restaurant on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 are encouraged to implement at home isolation.
Morgan County falls into Region 3, which has had new mitigation measures in effect as of Nov. 1.
See below for a full list of the newly released mitigations or click the link.
https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/COVID-19-Resurgence-Migitations.pdf
Bars
*No indoor service
*All outside bar service closes at 11:00 pm.
*All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
*No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
*Tables should be 6 feet apart
*No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
*No dancing or standing indoors
*Reservations required for each party
*No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
*No indoor dining or bar service
*All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 pm.
*Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
*No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
*Reservations required for each party
*No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
*Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
*No party buses
*Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
-These mitigations do not apply to schools COVID
Morgan County also reminds its residence that the Health Department testing services will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, due to the holiday.
