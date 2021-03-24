(WAND)-“COVID-19 threw a wrench in everything,” said Lindsay Froman.
Checkpoints and protocols, piles of paperwork, countless fees and a whole lot of waiting. That’s life for the Froman family right now.
“Our faith has increased through this,” said Paul Froman, hopeful parent, “because any control we thought we might have in this- we have none.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed weddings, birthdays, and major life events. However, for the Fromans- it is the family they have been dreaming of put-on hold.
“Just having a sister and hanging out with her,” said Blakely Froman, hopeful sibling.
Adopting Hannah remains their inspiration navigating a worldwide pandemic.
“We want to give her that,” said Lindsay Froman. “We want to be her parents. We want to commit our lives to be there for her and love her and help her through like the trauma that comes with being an orphan.”
Hannah is an alias name for the 12-year-old Colombian girl the Fromans plan to adopt.
Due to the adoption not being finalized her identity cannot be shared.
“I hear a lot about adoption, but it’s never been a firsthand experience so it’s really cool,” said Landon Froman. “I was definitely on board with it and Blakely was as well.”
The Fromans began their case in January 2020, right before the world went into lock-down.
“Typically, the whole process in international adoption of an older child, so a child from a wait-list not like a baby, is really fairly short,” said Lindsay Froman. “Especially from what we’ve heard and read- in Columbia it’s about nine months.”
Closed courts led to a delay in legal proceedings, social distancing kept agents from home studies and closed borders are keeping them from Hannah.
The Fromans are just one family of hundreds who are waiting for restrictions to ease to travel. Zoom remains their lifeline while hosting Hannah.
“We did a lot of games,” said Lindsay Froman, “we could write things down and show here, we got smart on her last time using google translate, we decorated a Christmas tree with her and made cookies.”
Not only are international adoptions being affected, but it remains an issue domestically. Between travel restrictions and financial struggles, adoption agencies are seeing more families back out entirely.
“A lot of families have taken a significant financial hit,” said Dayna McConkey, adoption specialist at Illini Christian Ministries, “because of the pandemic so a lot of them can’t move forward with adoption financially or they’ve had to dip into their savings to make ends meet.”
As they lean on their faith, the Fromans remain confident they will bring their little girl home this year. Their advice to other hopeful parents- keep going.
“I can’t wait to be her mom and have her know we aren’t going anywhere, and this is forever,” said Lindsay Froman. “This is your home, this is your family, we’re all in regardless.”
To learn more about adoption, click here: https://www.icmfamily.org/
