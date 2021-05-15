Illinois health officials reported 1,513 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Saturday, along with 47 new deaths.
The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,365,020 cases since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll sits at 22,415, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories collected 83,856 coronavirus tests, with more than 23.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate remained at 2.5% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped to 2.9%, according to IDPH data.
The state reported 92,923 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 70,658 doses.
As of Friday, the state has administered over 10.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.
As of midnight, 1,581 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 409 are in ICU beds and 228 are currently on ventilators in the state.
