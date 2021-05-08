SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths Saturday, along with more than 107,000 vaccinations administered.
The newly reported coronavirus cases Saturday bring the state total to 1,353,226 cases since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll sits ay 22,193, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories collected 77,312 tests with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.9% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped at 3.6%, according to IDPH data.
The state reported 107,688 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 68,455 doses.
As of Thursday, the state has administered over 9.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.
As of midnight, 1,947 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 466 are in ICU beds and 252 are currently on ventilators in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.