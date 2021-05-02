SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 27 additional deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 44,678 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Saturday.
Sunday’s new coronavirus cases bring the state to 1,339,728 since the start of the pandemic, with 22,019 deaths linked to the virus. An additional 2,339 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to IDPH data.
Over the last 24 hours, 73,159 test specimens were turned in to state laboratories, bringing the state to 22,822,562 tests performed during the pandemic.
There are currently 1,916 patients hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 illnesses. 473 of those patients are currently in intensive care unit beds. Of those, 225 are on ventilators, according to officials.
Saturday’s new vaccinations bring the state to 9,393,137 doses administered during the pandemic. Of the more than 12 million residents in the state, 4,110,924 are now fully vaccinated against the virus, making up 32.27% of the population.
Over the last seven days, the state has averaged 83,239 doses administered per day. Officials say just over one million doses are currently in the state’s inventory.
