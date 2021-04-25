SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois health officials on Sunday reported 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 including 24 new deaths.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate sits at 3.5%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH announced late Friday that the state is resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the one-dose shot. The change came after scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
“The pause was proof that the extensive safety monitoring system is working and was able to detect a very small number of adverse events,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Several other states are also resuming use of the vaccine.
More than 8.8 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois, with a seven-day average of 107,976 vaccines administered daily, the health department reported Sunday.
