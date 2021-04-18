SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 10 additional deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health, the newly reported cases brings the state total to 1,302,241 since the start of the pandemic. The state death toll now sits at 21,663.
Laboratories collected 70,106 tests in the past 24 hours. 21.7 million tests have been conducted in total during the pandemic.
The statewide positivity dropped Sunday, with 4% of all tests returning positive results. The seven day positivity rate also dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH figures.
The state reported 115,330 vaccinations administered in the past 24 hours, according to IDPH. Saturday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 125,146 doses.
As of Sunday, the state has administered over 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses.
