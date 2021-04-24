SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,907 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases along with 25 more deaths Saturday.
Saturday's cases bring the state total to of 1,318,998 cases since the start of the pandemic. The statewide death toll sits at 21,802, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, 94,766 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.
The statewide positivity dropped Saturday, with 3.5% of all tests returning positive results. The seven day positivity rate also dropped to 4.1%, according to IDPH data.
The state reported 125,524 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 113,814 doses.
As of Saturday, the state has administered over 8.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,893,875 doses.
As of midnight, 2,048 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 462 are in ICU beds and 234 are currently on ventilators in the state.
