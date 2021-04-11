SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,942 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 16 more deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new confirmed and probable cases bring the state total to 1,279,772.
The 16 deaths bring the statewide death toll to 21,505.
Over the last 24 hours, laboratories collected 69,600 new tests, bringing the state to nearly 21.2 million tests conducted during the pandemic.
The seven-day positivity rate on tests continued to rise Sunday, jumping to 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus is now at nearly 5%, rising to 4.9% on Sunday.
According to health officials, 131,285 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Saturday, bringing the state to 7,178,611 doses administered. The seven-day average of COVID-19 vaccines is now at 126,827 doses, according to IDPH.
Figures show 2,853,730 state residents, or 22.4% of the state’s population, is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
