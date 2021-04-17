SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 3,194 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday, along with an additional 23 deaths.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 1,299,575 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state's death toll sits at 21,653.
In the past day, laboratories collected 88,185 tests. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 4.1% of all tests returning positive results. The seven-day statewide positivity rate also dropped to 4.8%, according to IDPH figures.
Illinois reported administering 160,014 vaccinations in the past 24 hours. Friday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines given to 127,425 doses.
As of Saturday, the state has administered over 7.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses.
