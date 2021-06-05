SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 32 additional deaths in the past day, as well as more than 55,000 vaccinations.
The newly reported confirmed and probable cases bring the state total to 1,384,903 since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll sits at 22,912, according to IDPH figures.
In the last 24 hours, state laboratories collected 50,827 tests, with more than 24.8 million now conducted during the pandemic.
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reported Saturday was 1.3% of all tests conducted, and the average positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days was 1.5%, according to IDPH data.
The state reported 55,505 vaccinations in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccinations to 36,130 doses.
As of Saturday, a total of 11,483,338 vaccine doses have been administered across the state since vaccinations began in December. State health officials also said nearly 68% of all adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 51% are now fully vaccinated.
As of midnight, 882 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 232 were in ICU beds and 123 were on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.