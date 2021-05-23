SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 943 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 24 additional deaths and more than 60,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 1,375,508 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
The 24 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the state's death toll to 22,623, with another 2,378 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVDI-19 fatalities.
Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories collected 49,200 tests, bringing the state to more than 24.2 million COVID tests administered during the pandemic.
State officials say that 60,746 new COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to 75,546 over the last week.
According to officials, more than five million Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated, representing approximately 39.79% of the state’s population.
In all, 10,904,411 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents, and the state still has more than 829,000 doses of the vaccine in its inventory.
There are currently 1,417 patients hospitalized in Illinois because of coronavirus. Of those patients, 343 are in intensive care unit beds, and 195 are on ventilators statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.