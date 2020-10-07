TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of a company involved in the annual Taylorville Greater Chamber of Commerce Chilifest tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The person is part of Capital City Cornhole, which held two cornhole tournaments at the 2020 Chilifest, the Chris-Mont EMA said Wednesday. Two other tournaments were held on the same weekend (Oct. 2-4), including one at the American Legion and another at Mity's Pub.
The EMA said a total of 230 people attended these events, along with "numerous" other observers.
"Anyone in attendance at this event that mingled amongst the participants/employees are at risk for exposure," a press release said.
Chilifest attendees are asked to monitor their health. The release went on to say:
"The full extent of this mass exposure at such a large gathering is not possible to fully contact trace, so we encourage all participants/observers that may have been exposed to players/employees to self-monitor for symptoms. This event was not condoned by Christian County Public Health who had met with and advised officials.
If you develop any of the symptoms noted, you are asked to immediately seek COVID-19 testing. If you have no symptoms and are seeking to be tested, it is recommended that you wait five to seven days from your last date of exposure. This allows for an incubation period of COVID-19.
If you test sooner, it may give you a false confidence. If you have additional concerns or need additional guidance, please call the Christian County Health Department at 217-824-4113, ext. 111, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you receive a voicemail, please leave a message and we will return the calls in the order they were received."
