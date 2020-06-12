SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -COVID-19 isn't the only crisis currently plaguing our communities.
New research done by ProPublica, shows nine counties, ranging from central to northern Illinois, have seen increases in opioid overdoes this year.
Right now, Illinois is on track to see two times more opioid deaths in 2020, compared to 2019.
Even in Springfield, Outpatient Clinical Supervisor for The Gateway Foundation's Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, Mercedes Kent, says she has seen an increase in patients.
"Just like COVID, it's not going away. Addiction is not going away," Kent says. "The things I hear from people coming in was, 'You know, I was doing good and then COVID hit, and that's when my relapse happened."
According to Kent, this pandemic has created triggers leading to more cases of substance abuse.
"People are forced to stay home, and that leads into isolation and boredom; which are big triggers," Kent says. "People struggle to have that connectivity to other people."
Kent says triggers can even come from the stresses of financial trouble, or the new freedom that comes with getting a stimulus check or increased employment benefits.
"It could be from losing a job, not being able to work or not getting unemployment," Kent says. "Or, all the sudden I got $1,200 in my pocket. The addict mind says, 'Hey we can just use a little bit of this money for our drugs or for our alcohol,' but once that's started ... before you know it's all spent."
Kent says this trend cannot continue, and the best way to prevent more deaths is to get help.
"Just making that first phone call," Kent says. "It's just one step at a time. One day at a time."
