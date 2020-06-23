MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak liked to an "unofficial prom".
CUPHD officials said the event was held in a private Mahomet home on Saturday, June 13. The prom has no affiliation to Mahomet-Seymour High School.
There are 10 confirmed cases from that event, officials said. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who attended is asked to get tested for COVID-19. For testing, a person should contact their local health care provider or go to the community-based drive-through testing site at Marketplace Mall. Testing is happening on the east side of the mall, and people should access the site by entering the south mall entrance off Market Street.
The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Those with questions should contact the CUPHD COVID-19 hotline at (217)239-7877 or email coronavirus@c-uphd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.