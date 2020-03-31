TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One of the woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church service at Crossroads Apostolic Ministries has been linked to spreading cases at the Rolling Meadows Senior Living Apartments in Taylorville.
The Mayor of Taylorville, Bruce Barry, said health officials are not sure if the woman spread the virus beyond the apartment facility. A total of 22 people live at the facility, only one test was still pending from the residents.
Residents who live there are being ordered to stay in their rooms and only one nurse is allowed into the building to check on them. No other staff or visitors are allowed in.
Barry said they are taking donations for the residents in the facility.
"We are just trying to be available for people. I answer the phone a lot and try and answer questions and try to emphasize that people stay home," Barry said.
The mayor said he is glad to know how the virus spread in the apartment.
"It is just one of those things that happens. The lady that did test positive lived at the apartment complex so at least we know exactly where it come from and we hope we've reached the end of it."
He said he does not believe the virus will continue to spread beyond the apartment complex or the church.
"We are all in this together and we will fight through this and listen to the Governor. I think he has a really good sense of what is going on in our state."
Barry also said police in Taylorville are reminding residents of the stay-at-home order. He said police aren't pulling people over, but they will break up large groups if they see them.
"Hopefully people will realize that this is serious and they will stay home except for when the absolutely have to get out."
Christian County still has seven tests pending, with one of the tests being from the apartment facility.