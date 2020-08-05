JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak they said happened at a Jacksonville retirement party.
The Morgan County Health Department said this happened at a Saturday, July 25 event held at AMVETS Post 100 (210 N. Court St.). Four adults who attended have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the health department has placed everyone who attended under quarantine. The quarantine must last until Saturday, Aug. 8.
People who attended this event and developed COVID-19 like symptoms should immediately seek testing. Symptoms can include a fever over 100.4 degrees, coughing, a sore throat, shortness of breath and sudden loss of taste and smell.
People who have questions about their quarantine or want to report a positive test should contact the Morgan County Health Department during normal business hours at (217)245-5111.
Testing for COVID-19 is available in Morgan County regardless of a person's ability to pay. The Morgan County COVID-19 Testing Hotline can be reached by calling (217)479-1817 to schedule an appointment. The call center is staffed from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Any person who shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to isolate at home and contact their doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic people who don't have a medical doctor or primary care provider can contact the SIU COVID Hotline at (217)545-5100 to establish care.
