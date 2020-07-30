SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Sangamon County correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the declaration of an outbreak by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
According to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, two officers tested positive Wednesday. A third positive result came Thursday.
Campbell said the first two officers showed no symptoms while on duty and hadn't been in the facility since July 24. The third hadn't been in the facility since July 27.
No other employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Campbell said, and no others have shown any symptoms. None of the inmates are showing any sign of infection.
"Effective immediately, the sheriff's office and the jail will return to the same state of preparedness and prevention that we instituted back in March," Campbell said. "These include mostly internal operations, but the public should know there will be no visitations allowed at the jail until further notice."
Campbell noted the sheriff's office has booked in 1,745 inmates since protections were first instituted on March 13.
Press release updates are expected as conditions change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.