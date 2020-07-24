TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at assisted living center Hickory Estates of Taylorville, authorities said Friday.
One resident and one employee at the facility have tested positive, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. The facility is located at 1091 E. 1500 N. Road in Taylorville.
Due to a higher-risk population, the Illinois Department of Public Health defines an outbreak at an assisted living facility as a situation where there are two or more positive COVID-19 cases.
Hickory Estates was in direct contact with the local health department and the EMA after learning about the positive cases. These organizations are working together to ensure staff and resident safety.
All employees and residents are going through testing.
"The Hickory Estates of Taylorville administration and staff would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and the outpouring of community support during these difficult times," an EMA press release said. "As always, the facility aspires to keep the residents and staff safe. They would like to thank you for your ongoing support as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic."
EMA officials continue to encourage the use of masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and the cleaning of common touch areas regularly. They are reminding the public that COVID-19 remains an active virus in central Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.