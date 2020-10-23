ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Libman Company in Arcola.
The company told WAND News 37 new cases were reported between Thursday, October 15 and October 19 among employees.
The company previously had 20 cases over an 8 month period.
Libman Company employees over 700 people.
It said they believe the spike in cases at the facility is consistent with increased number of cases being reported across the state and the country.
In a statement they said, "We are following very strict guidelines and working with the health department to address the situation, which we believe is consistent with action taken throughout Douglas County to control the spread of COVID-19 in this area."
