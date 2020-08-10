PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak happened at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana.
Two staff members at this facility, located at 900 S. Chestnut St., tested positive for the virus, per the Chris-Mont EMA. The Illinois Department of Public Health defines this situation as an outbreak because assisted living facilities have a higher-risk population.
Prairie Rose contacted the local health department and EMA when it learned about the positive cases.
The EMA also confirmed a staff member of Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, located at 1000 E. 6th St. in Pana, tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, this was the only case at Heritage. Heritage officials contacted the health department and EMA after learning about this positive case.
Both facilities are testing all staff and residents for COVID-19.
"Both the Prairie Rose Health Care Center and the Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Center administration and staff would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and the outpouring= of community support as they navigate COVID-19," EMA officials said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.