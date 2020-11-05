PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak is happening at a long-term care facility in Pana, health officials said.
The outbreak is at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, which is located at 1000 E. 6th St. It involves 56 residents and 26 staff members who recently tested positive for the virus.
The facility was in direct contact with its local health department and the Chris-Mont EMA after learning about the positive cases, the EMA said.
The EMA said the facility, public health officials and the EMA are working together to ensure residents and staff are safe.
"The Pana Heritage Health facility administration and staff would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and the outpouring of community support as they navigate COVID-19," health officials said.
EMA officials offered health advice for the public following the news of this outbreak.
"Chris-Mont EMA encourages social distancing, wearing of masks to protect others when social distancing is not possible or if you are around others who are not part of your household (even at family/friend) functions, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, the cleaning of common touch areas regularly and staying home if you are ill," a press release said. "We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these simple steps."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.