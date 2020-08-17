TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak is under investigation at Taylorville Care Center, health officials confirmed.
The Chris-Mont EMA said one resident and two staff members have tested positive for the virus at this facility, which is located at 606 S. Houston St. in Taylorville. Because of a higher-risk population, the Illinois Department of Public Health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more positive cases involving staff or residents.
The facility was in direct contact with its local health department and the EMA after learning about the positive cases.
"The facility, public health and EMA are working together to ensure the safety of the residents and staff," an EMA press release said. "The Taylorville Care Center administration and staff would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and the outpouring of community support as they navigate COVID-19."
This latest oubreak brings the total number of long-term care facilities in the Chris-Mont EMA's response area to seven out of 18. The facilities include Heritage Health & Prairie Rose in Pana, Taylorville Estates, Taylorville Care Center, Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Hickory Estates in Taylorville, and Tremont Ridge in Hillsboro.
