MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at two Montgomery County long-term care facilities.
The first is at Nokomis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, located at 505 Steven St. in Nokomis. This facility has six residents and two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.
The second is at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation, which can be found at 9086 IL-127 in Hillsboro. This facility has six staff members and one resident who tested positive.
The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said both facilities were in direct contact with local health departments after learning about the positive cases. They are working with public health officials and the EMA to mitigate COVID-19 in the facilities.
"The administration and staff of both facilities would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and the outpouring of community support as they navigate COVID-19," EMA officials said in a press release.
Health officials are continuing to ask the public to wear a mask when they are in public and can't social distance. People should also wash hands and routinely clean common touch areas.
"These simple steps help to protect the vulnerable among us," the EMA said. "It can also help slow the spread of the virus to LTCF caretakers/workers, public safety employees and medical workers. These workers are around high-risk community members daily because of the nature of their business. These simple preventative steps mentioned can help to slow the unknowing spread of the virus to these workers, which in turn protects the high-risk population they work with daily."
