(WAND) - Arguably the business hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic is the events business. While most businesses, like restaurants, bars, retail stores, barber shops, salons, gyms and golf courses can open during Phases Two through Four of Governor Pritzker's state re-opening plan, it isn't until Phase Five that large events can be held.
Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has had to postpone all of its events that were previously scheduled for May or June.
"We had a great inaugural year, and we just hoped to follow that up in year two," said Mike Wilcott, the venue's general manager. "And then this pandemic kinda came down, and kinda put everything to a screeching halt."
Wilcott said all May and June events have been re-scheduled for later in 2020.
"Our top-selling show was the one with Three Dog Night that was scheduled for June, that has now moved to September," he said. "So far, we've not had to cancel anything. We've just worked to move our entertainers to different dates later in the year."
The amphitheater is still hoping and planning to hold events from July through October, with the first event currently scheduled for July 3rd. But Wilcott admits they aren't selling many of those tickets.
"I think people are not buying tickets for uncertainty of both fronts," he said. "Both a) When will the event actually happen if it does?, and then b) What does their life look like in a couple weeks or a month? Are they still working? Are they still having a stream of income?"
Wilcott says ultimately the amphitheater will only begin having events once state and local leaders say it's safe to.
The pandemic is also putting business to an almost complete halt for smaller events-based businesses like Champaign-based Bugbee's DJ Plus.
"Disastrous has been the best way I can put it," said owner Greg Bugbee.
Bugbee's company normally does 3-5 events per weekend this time of year - mostly DJing weddings - but right now, that number is down to zero.
"All of our brides from March, now through August, have displaced," he said.
Bugbee says he's thankful that none of the brides have outright cancelled so far, but he expects to lose 6-7 months of revenue this year.
"It just makes me sad, not for my business, but for all the businesses," he said.
