MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department announced four cases of COVID-19 in the county are tied to a long-term care facility.
According to the wife of one of the patients, they died of COVID-19 sometime on Tuesday.
At first the health department declined to release the name of the facility, however the department told WAND News the facility is Fair Havens Senior Living.
WAND News found out on Monday a case was reported at Fair Havens. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told WAND News "I do know there are four cases in Fair Havens."
According to Dorothy Cox-Stowe, the wife of Joe Louis Stowe, 84, who contracted the virus has died. Dorothy said he died in the hospital.
Mayor Wolfe said there are more tests pending, but it's not clear if those cases are at the facility.
On Tuesday the facility sent WAND News a statement.
IDPH and the health department said they are taking steps to protect residents and the facility. The department said those in contact with the confirmed cases have been notified and are following directives to prevent the spread.
According to IDPH guidelines, the facility must communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents.
As of Tuesday, the county had 12 cases of COVID-19 and six pending tests.