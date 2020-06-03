(WAND) - All across the country and here in Central Illinois, Americans are heading to protests after the death of George Floyd, and health leaders are reminding protesters we are still in a pandemic, and safety measures must be taken.
"We do expect to see an increase in cases because... we went from Phase 2 to Phase 3, and a lot of things opened," says Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. "And a lot of people might have let down their guard more than necessary."
While most of Central Illinois was a ghost town during Phase 2 of Governor Pritzker's reopening plan, Phase 3, which began last Friday, has already seen a slew of huge public gatherings, in response to the death of George Floyd last week, ranging from a violent looting of Marketplace Mall in Champaign on Sunday, to a peaceful protest at the Champaign County Courthouse on Monday. But health leaders want to remind people that a pandemic is still in place, and protestors still need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
"In general, it is not a good idea to be in a crowd," Pryde says. "But you can mitigate the risk some... Until the pandemic ends, people are going to need to do 3 things. One is to wear a mask all the time when they're in public. They need to stay at least 6 feet away from each other. And they also need to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly."
Pryde says due to the risks large events pose to be exposed to the virus, anyone who was at any recent protests should wait 3 or 4 days, then go to a community testing center to be tested.
"If they test and they test positive, then we will put them in isolation, contact trace people they were around, and then try to shut down the outbreak that way," she says.
Testing centers in Illinois can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.