DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Additional dates have been added for people to get tested for COVID-19 at the Decatur Civic Center.
The testing site will also be open from Aug. 27 through Aug. 30 at 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza in the parking lot.
You do not need an appointment.
People can be tested regardless of whether they are showing symptoms or not.
Results can take up to a week to come back.
