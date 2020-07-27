SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health recently closed their testing site in Sangamon County.
To meet the high demand, Interim Co-Chief of Infectious Diseases at SIU Medicine Vidya Sundareshan said SIU decided to launch a new COVID test site at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
"Widely available testing is definitely one of things we need to have to control and mitigate the virus," Sundareshan said.
The director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said she's happy a testing site was able to remain at the department.
"We're in a pretty (convenient) area," O'Neill said. "The other advantage of our site, we're the only provider, or SIU is now, for children to be tested."
The testing site opened Monday morning, and in just three hours, more than 130 people were tested for COVID-19.
"This testing site has a split schedule," O'Neill said. "They're running from nine to 11 in the morning, and four to seven in the evenings."
Before anyone goes to get tested, Sundareshan said she wants to remind people of the dangers of getting tested too early.
"With the swab, if it's taken too early, you might not have enough virus in the back of your throat to be able to run the test effectively," Sundareshan said.
According to Sundareshan, the timing of the test is everything.
"Typically, the time of testing from exposure, and if the individual is asymptomatic, is between three to seven days," Sundareshan said. "It's optimal between five and seven days to get tested."
Sundareshan said getting a test too early could result in a false negative.
"We may not have the accurate information if the test is done too early," Sundareshan said. "It could be a false negative."
SIU Medicine said the testing site will be open indefinitely as long as supplies and resources are available.
