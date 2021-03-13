SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Those who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination under Illinois Department of Public Health phases can now schedule appointments from Memorial Physician Services.
The self-scheduler is available at vaccination.mhsil.com. The vaccinations will be administered at Memorial Drive-thru Lab, 2950 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Patients must be 18 or older, and vaccinations will be offered to those in three vaccination priority groups: Phase 1A; Phase 1B; and Phase 1B+, as determined by IDPH.
· Phase 1A: Frontline healthcare workers, non-hospital health care workers, and long-term care and congregate care facility residents and staff
· Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over; frontline essential workers include, but are not limited to, the following occupations: First responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and shelter and day care staff
· Phase 1B+: Individuals aged 18 to 64 years with high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19, including obesity, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and persons with disability
You do not need to be a current patient of Memorial Physician Services or Memorial Health System affiliates to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.