DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been announced by Richland Community College for later in the summer of 2021.
Clinics are offered by RCC in a partnership with the Macon County Health Department. The clinic schedule is as follows:
Pfizer
June 23 – Dose 1 and 2
July 14 – Dose 1 and 2
August 4 – Dose 2
Johnson & Johnson
July 15
August 5
The Pfizer vaccinate will be offered for people at age 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present for patients at ages 12-17.
People can schedule appointments here. The clinics are open to the public.
Richland students enrolled for the summer or fall of 2021 who get a vaccine at the clinic, or who show their vaccine card with full vaccinations, will get a $50 credit to the Richland Cafe.
Patients are asked to enter at the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the cafe area.
