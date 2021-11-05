DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children are coming up in Danville, OSF HealthCare announced.
The clinics for the 5-11 age group are scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The located will be OSF Medical Group - Pediatrics, located at 707 N. Logan Ave. in Danville. Kids in this age group will be able to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which recently obtained federal approval for use in kids.
The doses are administered 21 days apart. A child's second dose can be easily scheduled in the first dose appointment, OSF said. For Nov. 11 vaccinations, the second dose will be Dec. 2, and the second dose will be scheduled for Dec. 9 if a child goes to the Nov. 18 clinic.
“The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole,” said Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF HealthCare Multi-Specialty Services. “We are proud to offer the vaccine to kids age 5-11 at our OSF Medical Group primary care and pediatric clinics, and are also working to partner and collaborate with local health departments and regional superintendents for other community vaccination efforts.”
Parents can click here to schedule an appointment for their child.
