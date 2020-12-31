ILLINOIS (WAND) - Residents and staff of state-run Illinois Veterans' Homes have all had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Illinois officials said.
The first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was administered during the week of Dec. 28 to residents and staff at the homes who opted in to receive it. As of Thursday, 74 percent of residents and 40 percent of staff have received the first dose.
The second dose will be administered at the homes in three weeks. Vaccines will still be made available to those who have not yet opted in for vaccination.
The four homes are located in Anna, Manteno, Quincy and LaSalle.
“Our veterans are heroes who bravely served us and deserve quality care. With the vaccine now available, my administration worked quickly and efficiently to distribute vaccines to veterans and staff in our state-run homes," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "I’m grateful to our local health department partners for their hard work to get this done and we will continue to work together to protect those most vulnerable to this virus."
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has worked closely with Governor Pritzker and IDPH to implement policies that protect the health and safety of Illinois’ heroes and the dedicated staff who care for them,” said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “IDVA has already facilitated the vaccination of 74% of all veterans’ home residents and we will continue to rely on guidance from IDPH in our effort to protect those in our care.”
The risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 increases with age, health officials said. Older adults have the highest risk. As a result, the state has prioritized veterans' homes, long-term care facilities and health providers in the first round of the Illinois vaccination plan.
A total of 794 residents and staff at the veterans' homes have received a combination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The county health departments where the homes are located delivered the doses to the homes.
"Until the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, staff and residents who receive the vaccine will continue following Illinois Department of Public Health guidance to limit the spread of this virus," an IDVA press release said. "Staff and residents who have not opted to receive their first dose will continue to have the vaccine made available to them, along with education and direct outreach encouraging all who are eligible to opt in to receive the vaccine."
A breakdown of the percentage of staff and residents who have received the vaccine at each home is attached to this story in a PDF version of the press release.
