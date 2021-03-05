ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is reporting its first case of a COVID-19 variant first found in Brazilian travelers.
The P.1 variant case has been discovered in Chicago by the Pathogen Genomics research team at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. They had performed sequencing analysis of a COVID-19 specimen.
The Chicago Department of Public Health learned a household contact of this person was recently unwell with COVID-19, but neither this person or the variant case reported any travel outside of Illinois.
The P.1 variant was first found in the United States at the end of January in Minnesota and has since been found in several other states. On a global scale, it was found globally in Brazilian travelers in a routine airport screening in Tokyo, Japan in early January and has been found in multiple other countries.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said evidence suggests this variant can spread faster than most currently circulating COVID-19 strains. There is evidence some mutations in the P.1 variant can affect the ability of antibodies (from natural infection or vaccination) to recognize and neutralize the COVID-19 virus, but officials said more students are needed.
"The news doesn’t change public health guidance around COVID-19," an IDPH press release said. "The same strategies used to contain the spread of COVID-19 will work against the new variants: wear a well-fitting mask; practice social distancing; avoid gatherings; don’t travel unnecessarily; wash your hands often. And get vaccinated when it’s your turn.
"CDPH, IDPH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with various public health agencies, are closely monitoring this strain and other COVID-19 variants."
CDPH is working to find close contacts of the variant case in order to reinforce the importance of following quarantine and isolation measures. Chicago health officials are working with the CDC and IDPH to contribute to national SARS-CoV-2 strain surveillance.
CDPH is establishing a Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory (RIPHL) in a partnership with Rush University Medical Center in order to boost public health surveillance on possible variants of COVID-19 in the Chicago region.
"IDPH has been sending COVID-19 positive respiratory samples to Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale for sequencing since May of 2020," the release went on to say. "SIU has sequenced more than 1,000 samples looking for variants of concern as identified by the CDC and new emerging variants. Working with CDC, CDPH, university research labs, and various reference labs, IDPH is coordinating testing efforts, determining sampling strategies, and working to consolidate data into a centralized source. Laboratories are being asked to submit a limited number of samples to IDPH laboratories weekly for surveillance testing to monitor virus mutation within Illinois."
