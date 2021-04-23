DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is reminding the public of its warning level status for COVID-19 statistics.
Illinois counties go to warning level when they have two or more risk indicators go up. The number of cases per 100,000 people has been over 50 and emergency department visits for COVID-19 like illness have gone up for two consecutive weeks.
In addition, Macon County's region (Region 6) has seen the number of COVID-19 patients increase for eight days. It has also seen an increase in test positivity rate.
"The intended use of this data is to encourage individuals, families, community groups, local leaders, and businesses to consider limiting behaviors that increase the chance of spreading COVID-19 (hosting or attending gatherings, participating in certain types of activities, etc.) and strongly implement precautionary measures," the Macon County Health Department said. "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The healthcare system and community leaders call on all community residents to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus."
Preventative measures people can take include, but are not limited to:
- Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if able.
- Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose when appropriate.
- Practicing social distancing.
- Avoiding large gatherings.
- Participating in contact tracing if contacted by the health department.
- Adhering to isolation and quarantine guidance if directed.
- Staying home if you are not feeling well.
Community members need to do their part to protect the lives of Macon County residents and visitors, health officials said. They added referenced metrics are updated each week, from Sunday-Saturday of the last week.
