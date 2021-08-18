Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Top U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that the country has developed a plan to start offering COVID booster shots to all Americans beginning the third week of September, citing evidence that protection is waning not only against hospitalization and death, but also mild and moderate infections, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.
The shots will begin across the county starting the week of September 20th for people who previously had Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least eight months after their second dose.
Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and those 65 and older are likely the first to receive the booster shots. Data is still being collected to determine whether those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need another shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.