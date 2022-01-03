Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Hospital beds are filling up as the COVID-19 surge continues with a growing number of Omicron and Delta variant infections being reported statewide. The governor, IDPH and hospital authorities are all putting the blame right at the door of the unvaccinated.
“It is frustrating and tragic that two years into the pandemic with the multiple widely available and free lifesaving vaccines that we are once again in this horrible position,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday in Chicago. “The unvaccinated are the ones filling up 85 percent of our COVID hospital beds and 95 percent of our ICU beds.”
State department of public health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 90 percent of the daily COVID admissions across Illinois are unvaccinated. She went on to say 550 COVID patients are being admitted to the states hospitals each day.
Governor Pritzker went on to say pediatric wards are seeing triple the number of children being admitted since the beginning of December.
