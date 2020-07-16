Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Attorney General received more than two thousand COVID-19 related complaints from March 18th through mid-June.
Responding to a WAND News Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Consumer Fraud Bureaus under the Office of the Attorney General received “at least 2,527 COVID-19 related complaints” from March 18th through mid-June the time-period we had requested. During that time-period the Consumer Fraud Bureaus had “not filed any COVID-19 related lawsuits.”
The office went on to state the Consumer Fraud Bureaus are working informally with some of the complainants and businesses “to mediate the issues that have been raised.”
