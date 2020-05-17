(AP) - Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot.
The Associated Press reports, they’re being called “COVID toes"— red, sore and sometimes itchy swellings on toes. The American Academy of Dermatology says don’t race to the emergency room if toes are the only worry.
It issued advice earlier this month that a telemedicine check is the first step for people wondering if they have “COVID toes” and who have no other reason for urgent care.
